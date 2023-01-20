Drawing Club is coming to the Jefferson Public Library in February on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 4-5:30 pm. With this program, the library hopes to provide a fun and supportive environment for budding artists of all stripes. The class will be led by Mayday Trippe, a local digital illustrator and art teacher.
Other upcoming programs include:
• Ladies Paint Night will resume on January 30 at 4:45 p.m. with a Valentine-themed watercolor painting. This program is open to all artistic levels. Sign-up is required due to limited space.
• If you can’t wait for your next yoga session or would like to incorporate more movement into your routine, consider giving tai chi a try on February 11 at 9:30 a.m. No experience or background is required. Carol Osborne will guide you through continuous, flowing movements to improve balance, mobility, flexibility and strength.
