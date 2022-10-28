Homeschoolers will be hosting Parrot Productions at the Jefferson Public Library on November 15 at 11 a.m. This is an educational experience featuring a variety of colorful birds. Homeschoolers will have the opportunity to touch these exotic birds and also learn about their life cycle.
Other upcoming programs at the Jefferson library include:
•No Spoilers Book Club for teens will be held on November 17 at 4:30 p.m. The library will have paper, crayons and markers for you to come hang out and doodle, or whatever, organizers said.
• Parents and caregivers, bring the kids for Play Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. "We will have Mega Bloks, Little People, the wooden train, and other toys out for hours of imaginative fun," library leaders said. Sensory Friendly Hour will be available from 9-10 am. During this time, there will be low light for those who are light sensitive. The library asks for low-noise-level play and courtesy for patrons who may have special needs.
•The Jefferson Public Library will have a delayed opening of 10:30 a.m. on November 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.