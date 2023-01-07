Jefferson Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of MLK Day.
In other library news at the Jefferson library:
- Write On! is a JPL program still taking shape as the new year unfolds. We welcome anyone curious about putting words on a page to either email Ryan at rwebb@prlib.org or fill out a form at the service desk regarding interest and availability. This will provide the library with information to find the right fit for all who are interested.
- Parents and caregivers, bring the kids for Play Day on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The library will have Mega Bloks, Little People and other toys out for hours of imaginative fun. Sensory Friendly Hour will be available from 9-10 a.m. During this time, there will be low light for those who are light sensitive, and the library asks for low noise level play and courtesy for patrons who may have special needs.
- Ladies Paint Night will resume on January 30 at 4:45 p.m. with a colorful abstract watercolor painting. This program is open to all artistic levels. While sign up is required, the library is not limiting available slots.
