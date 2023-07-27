Mainstreet Jefferson is hosting an art competition to bring beautification to the city.
The city also plans "Art-traction," an art festival on Oct. 22 from 12-5 p.m. at City Park, located at 302 Longview Dr., Jefferson. The event will feature arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music as attendees peruse the art display provided by local schools. During the festival, the four art finalists will complete their "Painting Jefferson" murals and visitors will have the chance to vote on their favorite painting.
