Jefferson plans a number of Christmas celebrations in December.
On Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m., shop in downtown by candlelight. There will be pop-up vendors, music and a downtown light tunnel and other photo spots.
The city’s “Through the eyes of children” Christmas event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual parade starts at 11 a.m. There will be stories and music on the square, train rides for the children and photos with Santa at the Crawford W. Long Museum.
The city will host a radio show, “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 3-4 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. The event will be held at the Jefferson Civic Center.
On Friday, Dec. 16, from 1-6 p.m., the city will host a pop-up farmers market in the CWL Museum parking lot.
For more information, visit cityofjeffersonga.com, the Main Street Jefferson Facebook page, or call 706-367-5754.
