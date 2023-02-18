Jefferson will host “Cigars, Bourbon and Music” on March 31 from 7-10 p.m.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by calling 706-367-5754.
The event includes table seating, one tasting from each bourbon represented, a cigar rolling demonstration and two cigars, bourbon-themed hors d’oeuvres and music by King Daddy Polecats.
The event will take place in the Crawford W. Long Museum parking lot, located at 28 College St.
