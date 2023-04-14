Jefferson is hosting its first Porch Fest event on Sunday, May 7, from 2-6 p.m.
Organizers are seeking musicians to participate in this event. For more information, contact communications@cityofjeffersonga.com
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 10:26 am
