Jefferson will host its Halloween event on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Children can trick-or-treat at area businesses from 4-6 p.m. in downtown.
“Children 12 & younger will trick-or-treat with area businesses as they travel through Jack-O'-Lantern Lane, Witches' Walk, Candy Cane Corner, Cobweb Alley and Dragon's Dungeon Drive,” city leaders said.
Food trucks will be set up at the Jefferson Civic Center from 4-7 pm. There will also be a magic show at the civic center at 6 p.m.
A shuttle service will be provided from the civic center to downtown from 4-7 p.m.
