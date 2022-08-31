Jefferson will host Contra Dancing, Jam on the Square and Jackson County Jamboree on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The Contra Dancing event will be held Friday, Sept. 30. Practice begins at 7:30 p.m. on College Street. The cost is $5 per dancer.
Jam on the Square will be held Oct. 1. The schedule of free events includes:
The Jackson County Jamboree will follow at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse at 7 p.m. This event features traditional and bluegrass music by Maggie Mason Hunter and Friends, Nine Pound Jammers, the Original Courthouse All-Star String Band with "Doc" Henry Johnson as emcee.
Tickets for the jamboree will be sold at the historic courthouse. Regular admission is $15, $10 for senior over 65 and veterans.
