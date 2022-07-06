The Rotary Club of Jefferson held its end of the year celebration on Tuesday, June 28, at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility.
Rotarians and guests enjoyed fellowship and a meal catered by That Spot. Rotarians Joe Morgan and Andy Garrison, respectively, led an opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. President Al Westmoreland reflected on a successful year, scholarships were given and community and club awards were presented.
The program continued with the installation of a new president, Traci Bledsoe, and other new officers.
The evening ended with the Four-Way Test led by President Bledsoe.
