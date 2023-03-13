The Jefferson Tree Council and the University of Georgia Jackson County Cooperative Extension Office are continuing to take orders for 3-gallon trees. The selection of trees includes a variety of ornamental, flowering trees, shade trees and native trees. Some varieties may be limited.
Prices are $16-$20 each. All orders must be pre-paid. The deadline for or ordering is Friday, March 24, at 4:30 p.m.
Trees may also be ordered at the Jefferson Foliage Festival which is being held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at City Park. If ordering at the Festival, pay by check or credit/debit card.
Trees will be available for pick-up from April 1-10. Pick-up location will be at the Extension Office which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spense Drive in Jefferson, near the landfill transfer station.
Many of these trees are eligible for a City of Jefferson utility bill credit through the City’s Tree-Bates program.
Order forms may be picked up at Jefferson City Hall or at the Cooperative Extension/4H Office. Forms are also available by contacting the City Arborist at arborvitals@gmail.com or 706-201-7893. Information about the Tree-Bates program can be obtained from the sites and locations.
