The Jefferson Woman's Club presented a $1,000 donation to Traci Bledsoe, executive director of Peace Place, on June 27.
Peace Place serves Barrow, Banks and Jackson Counties. Since its inception in 2000, Peace Place provides safe shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence. The Jefferson Woman's Club has supported Peace Place for many years through monetary donations as well as providing supplies for the facilities.
