Elizabeth Jones, Jefferson Public Library's seed librarian, gave a presentation to the Jefferson Woman's Club at its April meeting. Jones gave a presentation on companion planting, explaining how planting purposeful flowers could help other plants more vulnerable to harmful insects to drive.
She explained how plants hat attract different kinds of predators can be helpful in eliminating the harmful effects of pest species. Notably, alyssum, daisies, marigolds, zinnias, cosmos and sunflowers are good choices, depending on the type of predator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.