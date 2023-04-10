At the March meeting Jefferson Woman's Club members were treated to a program detailing the impact of local women on the community in a tribute to International Women's Month. Member Beth Laughinghouse highlighted 4 women in particular who have had a profound influence:
- Sarah Ann Watson Turner (1831-1914) was an independent, successful business woman, becoming the first woman in Georgia to become president of a bank, the Jefferson Banking Company in 1891. At her death, she was one of the wealthiest persons in Jackson County and bequeathed $10,000 to be used to build an orphanage. Other funds made it possible to build a cotton mill in Jefferson.
- Mildred Dalton Manning (1914-2013) attended Grady Memorial Hospital Nursing School after graduating from the Martin Institute, and was head nurse at Grady Hospital before joining the Army Nurses Corp in 1939. While serving in Manila, she was taken as a prisoner of war by the Japanese, held captive for 3 years, and was released on February 3, 1945. During her captivity, Second Lt. Dalton and her fellow nurses treated thousands of wounded soldiers in the Philippines and on the island of Corregidor. At her death, she was the last survivor of the Army and Navy nurses who were known as the "Angels of Bataan and Corregidor."
- Martha Wingfield Cash (1905-1970) attended college and became a teacher at the Jefferson City School on Lawrenceville Street, adjacent to the Paradise A.M.E. Church, which was located on the lot with the present day cemetery. The 3-room school served African American students, and became inadequate to house the growing school population by the late 1930s. Mrs. Cash was a driving force behind her husband, Rev. W. D. Cash, to make sure a new school was constructed. She served as pianist in the church, was a missionary, a stewardess, an Auxiliary and a member of Class Number One of the Sunday School, in addition to serving as president of the Athens District Missionary Society.
- Willie Nell Garrett attended Martin Institute and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1948. She was employed with the Jackson County Cooperative Extension Office for 47 years, sharing her extensive knowledge of agriculture and mentoring thousands of 4-H participants. She was the constant in the Extension Office. During her career, there were 6 county agents, 12 assistant agents and 7 home demonstration agents. Miss Willie Nell is most famous for her peanut brittle recipe, which was used to make peanut brittle to sell as a fund raiser for 4-H. Ms. Garrett was an honored guest at this Woman's Club meeting.
