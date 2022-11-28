The Jefferson Woman's Club honored local female veterans at a Nov. 14 luncheon.
Colonel Retired Mary Martin, U.S. Army, spoke about her past 35 years of service from the beginning of her service to the present, her travels and her desire to mentor others. Having served at many bases in the United States and abroad, she strove to be a positive influence in the lives of others.
Jefferson High School AFJROTC student Aubrey Meyer, shared information about her responsibilities as director of operation and group commander of 100, about her experiences in oratory competition and her attendance at girls state in the summer of 2022 at Valdosta State University. The future of her leadership in the ROTC and girls state has led her to believe that "we are going to be OK with the future in the hands of great women to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.