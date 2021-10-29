Joshua’s Voice, a Jackson County nonprofit, recently delivered sensory kits to the West Jackson Fire Department. The nonprofit group aims to impact the lives of individuals with invisible disabilities in the Jackson County community and beyond.
Joshua's Voice executive director Shawnette Good said she and her family discovered a need to bring to light the unseen difficulties many individuals face on a daily basis after losing their son, Joshua Richey, to suicide in May 2020.
“While they aren’t always obvious signs of suicide risk, for individuals on the Autism Spectrum who struggle with communication and emotions every day, it can be even more difficult,” Good explained.
Good said the mission of Joshua’s Voice is to provide resources including awareness, educations and tools to help individuals with all types of invisible disabilities, understanding that just because someone’s challenges aren’t easily seen doesn’t make them any less of a struggle. In fact, it makes them even harder, Good added. One of the tools Joshua’s Voice provides is sensory kits.
"Sensory kits contain items that reduce sensory overload, which can be very traumatic, especially for children and even more so for those on the Autism Spectrum," Good said. "This effect is compounded in emergency or crisis situations where stimuli can be enhanced. Providing these coping mechanisms allows first responders to defuse a volatile situation so they can focus on the job they came to do. It also decreases the lasting effects of traumatic situations on a child."
Maria Pichowsky of West Jackson Fire Department expressed her gratitude for the kits.
“Thank you for being proactive for the people who need a way to communicate in a time of crisis. I look forward to seeing sensory kits on every first responder/law enforcement vehicle," said Pichowsky.
To learn more about Joshua’s Voice and how you can help or to request resources, visit joshuasvoice.org.
