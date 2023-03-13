Keep Jackson County Beautiful will host its Spring into Recycling event on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Donation items include used clothes, eyeglasses, hearing aids and camping equipment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Keep Jackson County Beautiful will host its Spring into Recycling event on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Donation items include used clothes, eyeglasses, hearing aids and camping equipment.
Recyclable items include cardboard, clean plastic bags (no Ziplocks), aluminum cans, E-waste and household hazardous waste.
Limited quantities items include: Paint (five gallons for free, $2 for each additional gallon); fluorescent lights (six free, $2 for each additional bulb/rod); document shredding (limit two boxes); and tires (six free, $6 for each additional car tire and $10 for each additional truck tire). Tires should be taken to 100 Landfill Rd., Jefferson.
The Drug Take-Back Program will also be held in partnership with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office during this time. No sharps/liquids are allowed.
All proceeds raised from donations and additional items benefit Jackson County Beautiful programs.
Cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to Keep Jackson County Beautiful.
This event is held rain-or-shine.
It will be held at the Jackson County Ag Facility, located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
For more information, visit www.jacksoncountygov.com/409/Keep-Jackson-County-Beautiful or call 706-367-1832.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.