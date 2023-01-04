Kiwanis Clubs of Jefferson and West Jackson recently teamed up to provide books for several students at three local elementary schools. The project began in the summer as the clubs began soliciting book and monetary donations. The goal was to collect 1,500 books for kids in K-2. The goal was to provide 20 students at each school with a box containing 24 individually wrapped books so that they could open a book each day in December until Christmas.
Working with local public libraries and Dragon’s Lair Bookshop in Jefferson, they collected money to purchase books and received significant contributions of books from these places. Using social media, they also put out requests for Christmas wrapping paper. They received donations of paper, tape and scissors. With the assistance of the Jackson County High School Key Club, Kiwanis members got all the books wrapped and boxed, ready to deliver to students.
