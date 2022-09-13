In an effort to promote early literacy, the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson has partnered with the Dragon’s Lair Bookshop to collect and donate 24 books per child for 60 children ages 3–8. These children will be selected by school staff within three different schools in Jackson County. Each child will receive 24 wrapped books so they can unwrap one book per day during the month of December leading up to Christmas.
To help Kiwanis in this effort:
