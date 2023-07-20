The Ladies of Special Edition plans a Back to School Sneaker Ball on Saturday, July 29, from 6-9 p.m. at the Jefferson City Clubhouse.
This is a free event for children between 5-16 years old.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Ladies of Special Edition plans a Back to School Sneaker Ball on Saturday, July 29, from 6-9 p.m. at the Jefferson City Clubhouse.
This is a free event for children between 5-16 years old.
There will be shopping spree card giveaways, a $100 group TikTok contest and a mini-motivational message from Dru the Mentor.
Music will be presented by DJ Elite. Pinnacle Cinema is in charge of photography.
For more information, contact Bridget Wilson at 706-612-3834.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.