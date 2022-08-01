The James Newton “Jim” Langford family will meet for lunch on August 7 at the Holly Springs Methodist Fellowship Hall, Pendergrass. This will be the 99th reunion and orders will be taken for a 2023 100th reunion commemorative T-shirt.
For more information, contact Guy Dean Benson at guybenson@aol.com or phone 706-367-8492.
