The Albert Gordon American Legion Post 56 in Jefferson added a new Auxiliary Unit to the Legion family at its May meeting.
The Auxiliary Unit 56 will now take its place alongside the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders. Eligibility in the Auxiliary includes spouses (husband or wife), grandmothers, mothers and direct or adopted female descendants of American Legion members.
During that meeting, the American Legion Post 56 also awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award to Commerce firefighter Bryan Allen.
Also, the post awarded the annual Grady Smith Scholarship award to Marcos Santana from Jefferson High School and to Angelina Etta Rivera from Jackson County High School. Grady Smith was a member of the post and a WWII Navy veteran whose family provides for the scholarship in his memory.
