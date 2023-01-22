Family LEGO Club at the Commerce Public Library is in full swing. The club meets on the first and third Saturday of each month from 12-2 p.m.
In other library news:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 12:19 pm
Family LEGO Club at the Commerce Public Library is in full swing. The club meets on the first and third Saturday of each month from 12-2 p.m.
In other library news:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.