The Harold S. Swindle Public Library reminds the community that September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Library card holders have access to thousands of books, audio and visual materials from 300 branches across the State of Georgia. The Nicholson library is a part of the Piedmont Regional Library System. PRLS books, DVDs and audio are fines-free. A digital resource Kanopy, is also available. Kanopy is a free video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically-acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid-friendly favorites. You can also check-out partnership passes, including free passes to Zoo Atlanta. Card holders enjoy access thousands of e-books and e-audio. New selections are added weekly in PRLS.

