The Harold S. Swindle Public Library reminds the community that September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Library card holders have access to thousands of books, audio and visual materials from 300 branches across the State of Georgia. The Nicholson library is a part of the Piedmont Regional Library System. PRLS books, DVDs and audio are fines-free. A digital resource Kanopy, is also available. Kanopy is a free video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically-acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid-friendly favorites. You can also check-out partnership passes, including free passes to Zoo Atlanta. Card holders enjoy access thousands of e-books and e-audio. New selections are added weekly in PRLS.
- The Nicholson library, along with other PRLS libraries, will be at Art in the Park at Hurricane Shoals on Sept. 17. PuRL, Piedmont Regional Library System’s Pop-Up Rolling Library, will have books for check-out and there will be story times. Attendees can also register for a library card if you don’t have one.
- On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the library will hold a new monthly craft program: The Krafty Kingdom. Drop by the library annex between 3-5:15 p.m. This month, participants will be painting rocks that children can take home or place in our new “Wonderland Garden." The annex is located in the Benton Center. The program is free and open to all ages accompanied by a parent/guardian.
- The Nicholson Public Library will be at Petsense by Tractor Supply in Commerce on Saturday, Sept. 24. Dirt Road Doggies Rescue will have adoptable animals. Children can enter a coloring contest and get their face painted.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 1:30 p.m. This month's book is "The Devil in the White City" by Erik Larson.
- September is Passport Awareness Month. The U.S. Department of State encourages people to apply for a passport during the off-peak travel season in fall or winter because demand is lower and processing is faster. This year, the department also wants to create the habit of routinely checking a passport’s expiration date and increase understanding about passport validity requirements (many countries require six months of validity). The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library have trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov.
- The City of Nicholson will have its first annual foam party at the Nicholson City Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2-4 p.m.
