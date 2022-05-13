Jefferson High School student Lily Moore will star in a movie, ”Color My World with Love.” The movie will air on the Hallmark and Mystery channel on June 12.
Moore plays Kendall in the film.
“Emma's daughter Kendall becomes engaged, but Emma is concerned as Kendall and her fiancé have Down Syndrome and Emma worries she's not ready to take this step,” according to a description of the movie.
Find out more at https://www.hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/color-my-world-with-love
