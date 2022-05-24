The Athens Community Council on Aging’s Center for Active Living is hosting a special exhibition: My Aging Face. On display now through the beginning of June, the exhibition features women 40+ from throughout the community.
"The My Aging Face Project embraces vulnerability and strength when it comes to aging," organizers said in a news release. "It recognizes that getting older can feel fraught, but also freeing. Women tend to be each other’s harshest critics. They want to feel their best as they age, but they don’t always agree on what that should look like. By sharing their reflections, this exhibit invites greater comradery and acceptance for all women – no matter how they choose to age."
To discover more about the exhibit, visit theagingus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.