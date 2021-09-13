North Georgia author Denise Weimer, who was raised in Jackson County and attended both Jefferson City and Jackson County schools as Denise Short, will sign her books at Art in the Park.
Weimer writes historical and contemporary romance and romantic suspense mostly set in Georgia. The author of a dozen traditionally published novels and a number of novellas, she’s also an editor independently and through Iron Stream Media Fiction, a wife, and a mother of two daughters.
Weimer's 2021 releases include Bent Tree Bride, the story of a Cherokee lieutenant who falls in love his colonel’s daughter whom he’s protecting during The War of 1812, and A Harvest Heart, #16 novella in The Georgia Peaches Series, contemporary romance set in Habersham and White counties.
You can find Weimer at her book table both days, September 18 and 19, during the festival. For more information, visit https://www.deniseweimerbooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.