Christopher Seven Merritt was recently awarded first place in the Summer Boys & Girls Clubs of America national visual arts contest to spread kindness and radiate good vibes.
Merritt, 13, is member of the Commerce Boys & Girls Club.
The #RadiatetheGood contest highlights a Boys & Girls Clubs member who can convey positivity and kindness through creative art.
Merritt, a Commerce Middle School student, has been a member of the Commerce Boys & Girls Club since age 5.
“He has always been a really creative kid and has always shown love and compassion to other members in the Club.” Stacey Ramsey, Sr. Club Director says. “Seven is usually always playing music or doing something creative to add more life to our Club space.”
As the first place winner, Merritt was awarded with a $500 Old Navy gift card and his Boys & Girls Club was awarded $3,000 to "continue to spread kindness and radiate good vibes throughout the community."
“Thank you for supporting me," Merritt said to his peers and the BGCJC staff.
