Sarah Brigham, a cadet with the Civil Air Patrol Barrow-Jackson Cadet Squadron, is among cadets who are currently attending a three-week-long cadet exchange program with Canada at the Blackdown Cadet Training Centre near Toronto.
During this course, the cadets will be studying aviation science alongside their Canadian Royal Air Cadet peers with the end goal of being equipped to come home and better reach aviation and aerospace lessons at their home squadrons and within their local communities.
Brigham was chosen after going through a competitive selection process and is part of a contingent of just eight cadets representing the nationwide Civil Air Patrol program in Canada. This year marks the first time this cadet exchange program has been held. Two other Northeast Georgia cadets were also chosen to participate, Cadet First Lieutenant Julianna Vega and Cadet Captain Mathew Morgan, both of the Forsyth County Cadet Squadron.
Brigham joined the Barrow-Jackson Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol in September 2019 as she is deeply interested in aviation and aerospace activities. She has served many roles within the squadron including aerospace education officer, technology officer, first sergeant and cadet commander.
She was named the 2022 Georgia Wing Phase 4 Cadet of the Year.
She recently earned her Cadet Lieutenant Colonel rank and Ira C Eaker Award. Less than 2% of cadets earn this honor. She is the 4184th cadet to receive this award since its inception in 2008.
Brigham is a lifelong military brat. She decided to apply for the exchange program with Cadets Canada because she was inspired by the cultural exchange activities she once enjoyed with her Girl Scouts of Korea sister troop while stationed overseas at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
Upon her return from Canada, she hopes to utilize her newfound knowledge from the Advanced Aviation Program to help her develop better lessons to teach to fellow Civil Air Patrol cadets as well as Jackson County 4-H students. In addition to Civil Air Patrol, Brigham is actively involved with Jackson County 4-H where she often serves as a teen leader for STEM activities.
