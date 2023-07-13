Sarah Brigham, a cadet with the Civil Air Patrol Barrow-Jackson Cadet Squadron, is among cadets who are currently attending a three-week-long cadet exchange program with Canada at the Blackdown Cadet Training Centre near Toronto.

During this course, the cadets will be studying aviation science alongside their Canadian Royal Air Cadet peers with the end goal of being equipped to come home and better reach aviation and aerospace lessons at their home squadrons and within their local communities.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.