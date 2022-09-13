Reboot Jackson and Foundations for Living plan "One Family, One Community, One Jackson" on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 4-6 p.m.
Reboot Jackson and Foundations for Living plan "One Family, One Community, One Jackson" on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 4-6 p.m.
This event will be held at the Jackson County Ag Facility, located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
There will be barbecue, community resources, door prizes, dancing and family fun.
Admission is free.
