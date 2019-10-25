The Oconee Rivers Audubon Society will host local historian, Steven Scurry, at its Nov. 7 meeting. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Sandy Creek Nature Center.
Scurry will discuss "Georgia’s first real-estate market, the 10-year war it triggered and how all that changed the environmental face of the South.
"Scurry’s interest in the land was fostered by early ventures into the old relics of southern landscapes," organizers state. Often mediated by family oral traditions, they left a lifelong appetite to understand the radical changes that have transpired here.
"A graduate of the University of Georgia, he’s still enrolled in earth and cultural studies and is a frequent speaker on the Oconee War — background and issue — slowly bringing this historical event back to its central place in Georgia and southern history. He’s co-founder of Nowhere Archery, a field school for students to learn the art of traditional archery where he promotes a special regard for the Beloved Land."
The meeting will be held in the Nature Center’s Education and Visitor Center, 205 Old Commerce Rd. off Hwy. 441 north of Athens.
For more information, visit www.oconeeriversaudubon.org or contact Audubon chapter president Lauren Gingerella at president@oconeeriversaudubon.org or publicity chair Paige Howell at publicity@oconeeriversaudubon.org.
