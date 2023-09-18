James Pittman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson, as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program.
This is the first year that James Pittman Chapter, NSDAR, will participate in the national program whose mission is to "remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom."
The goal for James Pittman Chapter, NSDAR, is to support efforts that help unify the community and celebrate freedom by thanking the more than 150 veterans laid to rest at Woodbine Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath this December. Funds raised by wreath sales will support local projects promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time, energy and resources nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support James Pittman Chapter, NSDAR, are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/FL1128P to learn more.
National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
