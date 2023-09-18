James Pittman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has announced that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson, as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program.

This is the first year that James Pittman Chapter, NSDAR, will participate in the national program whose mission is to "remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom."

