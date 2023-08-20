Special story time

Children participate in story time about the Great Georgia Pollinators Census at the Commerce library.

Fifteen children took home information from the Commerce Public Library so that they could participate in the Great Georgia Southeast Pollinator Census that took place on August 18-19. Those who took part were able to send their counts to the Census and received a certificate and insect stickers in thanks for their effort. There has also been an insect identification game for children to play in the library's entrance.

In other library news:

