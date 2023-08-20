Fifteen children took home information from the Commerce Public Library so that they could participate in the Great Georgia Southeast Pollinator Census that took place on August 18-19. Those who took part were able to send their counts to the Census and received a certificate and insect stickers in thanks for their effort. There has also been an insect identification game for children to play in the library's entrance.
- There will be a financial program on Monday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. providing time for interested patrons to ask questions and get answers. Financial expert Jacqui Lister will be there to help.
- For children in Kindergarten and 1st grade, there will be a new music class beginning on September 5 and continuing for the next two Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Seasons of Song will help children develop early music and literacy skills and will be taught by Evan Bush, Director of Youth Services for Georgia Public Library Service. Call the Library at 706-335-5946 to register for the class. Students in this class will explore the expressive qualities of music through a variety of instruments, including Orff mallet, percussion and rhythm instruments, as well as folk dancing, singing, creating and moving.
- Family LEGO Club will meet on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 12-2 p.m.
- New adult fiction now available include: Sandra Brown's Out of Nowhere, Ellie Holcomb's Don't Forget to Remember, Rhys Bowen's The Paris Assignment, Heather S. Webber's At The Coffee Shop of Curiosities, Jennifer Rosner's Once We Were Home, Shelley Parker-Chan's She Who Became the Sun, Lisa Tawn Bergren's Verity, Sarah Aundin's Until Leaves Fall in Paris, Ruth Ware's Zero Days, and Genevieve Gornichec's The Weaver and the Witch Queen.
- Patrons who prefer to check out books on CD's will see three new ones on the shelves, including: Shari' Lapena's Everyone Here Is Lying, Harlan Coben's I Will Find You, and James Patterson's Obsessed. Southern Quilts: Surviving Relics of the Civil War is also new in nonfiction.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Knitting for Kids 1:30-3:30 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m. through the month of August; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
