Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes will conduct a memorial service for the remains of eight Georgia veterans on Monday, September 19. The memorial will be held at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Ray Fairman and the Rev. Ray Finger officiating.

A graveside committal service with full military honors will follow the next day, Tuesday, September 20, at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, at 12:30 p.m.

