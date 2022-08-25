Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes will conduct a memorial service for the remains of eight Georgia veterans on Monday, September 19. The memorial will be held at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Ray Fairman and the Rev. Ray Finger officiating.
A graveside committal service with full military honors will follow the next day, Tuesday, September 20, at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, at 12:30 p.m.
These remains belong to patriots who died in the past 30 years in the Athens area who have no family to claim them.
"Their community is invited to be a family to them now," organizers said.
- Edward Charles Munie, Army, 1941-1943
- Edith Marsh Munie, Marine Corps., 1943-1945
- Thomas James Barnes, Army, 1945-1946
- James Norman Griffin, Army, 1945-1946
- William Lawrence Trawick, Army, 1955-1958
- Ronald Gary Pierce, Army, 1964-1967
- William Jack Radder, Army, 1966-1967
- Charlie Alvin Thomas, Army, 1973-1975
