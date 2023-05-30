Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas recently attended the SSLA Mellow Yellow Llama Show in Gainesville.
The show superintendent was Kathy DeVaul. Show judges were Tor Sorensen (Green), of Missouri, and Tracy Weaver (Yellow), of Florida.
The show started with performance classes that continued throughout the day. The three categories of performance include pack, obstacle and public relations. The second-day classes include showmanship and halter.
Halter classes focus on the animals' conformation and fiber. In the halter class, llamas are groomed and divided into groups according to the animals’ age, whether male, female, or non-breeder and types of fiber. The llamas have multiple fiber types from traditional, silky and Suri. The alpacas have two different types of fiber, Suri and Huacaya.
Results for the SSLA Mellow Yellow Llama Show include:
Jackson County 4-H Love of Llamas Show Team
- Karley Apel and Oryon — Intermediate Youth Pack, 4th, 3rd; Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 4th; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 3rd; and Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 2nd, 3rd
- Karley Apel and Lovelady’s Double Espresso — Novice Pack, 8th; Adult Medium Wool Female, 4th
- Karley Apel and Cinco’s New Year’s Evening — 2nd
- Gabby Ascenzo and Moose Hill’s Lazarus — Junior Youth Pack, 2nd; Junior Youth Obstacle, 2nd; Junior Youth Public Relations, 2nd; Junior Youth Showmanship, 1st, 2nd; Adult non-breeder, 9th, 4th; Junior Youth Performance Reserve
- Gabby Ascenzo and Ollendick Farms Zaccheo — Novice Pack, 1st, 2nd; Novice Obstacle, 4th; Novice Public Relations, 6th, 7th; Adult Nonbreeder - 1st, 3rd
- Gabby Ascenzo and HHF’s Tootsiepop — Alpaca Novice Pack, 1st; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 1st, 2nd; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 2nd; Alpaca Novice Performance, Grand Alpaca Huacaya Female - 1st; Grand
- Olivia Ascenzo and Jett the Dark Knight — Intermediate Youth Pack, 3rd, 4th; Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 3rd; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 4th; Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 4th, Adult Non-breeder, 4th, 6th
- Olivia Ascenzo and Señor Fuzzbutt — Alpaca Advanced Pack, 2nd; Alpaca Advanced Obstacle, 2nd; Alpaca Advanced Public Relations, 2nd; Alpaca Advanced Performance, Reserve; Alpaca Non-breeder, 3rd, 2nd
- Olivia Ascenzo and HHF’s Lemondrop — Alpaca Novice Pack, 4th; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 5th, 4th; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 6th; Alpaca Huacaya Female, 2nd
- Karianna Cashin and GVL Silver Salute — Intermediate Youth Pack, 2nd; Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 2nd; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 2nd; Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 3rd, 2nd; Intermediate Youth Performance, Reserve; Adult Non-Breeder, 8th, 9th
- Karianna Cashin and OTF Peruvian Sapphire — Novice Pack, 2nd, 4th; Novice Obstacle, 1st, 2nd; Novice Public Relations, 1st, 2nd; Novice Performance, Grand, Reserve; Yearling Wool Female, 5th, 4th
- Karianna Cashin and Hunter’s Moon — 2-Year-Old Medium Wool Male, 5th
- Karianna Cashin and Ruffino Has Arrived — Alpaca Novice Pack, 2nd, 5th; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 3rd, 1st; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 4th, 5th; Alpaca Huacaya Non-breeder, 4th.
- Rachael Gilley and Moose Hill’s Shemar — Advanced Pack, 2nd, 4th; Advanced Obstacle, 5th, 6th; Advanced Public Relations, 3rd, 5th; Advanced Performance, Reserve; Adult Non-breeder, 3rd, 7th
- Rachael Gilley and Platinum Snowfall CTW “Flurry” — Intermediate Youth Pack, 1st; Intermediate Youth Obstacle, 1st; Intermediate Youth Public Relations, 1st; Intermediate Youth Performance, Grand; Intermediate Youth Showmanship, 1st; 2-Year-Old Medium Wool Female, 2nd
- Rachael Gilley and SRLL Elaria — 2-Year-Old Suri Wool Female, 1st, Grand
- Rachael Gilley and Moose Hill’s Maui — Yearling Light Wool Male, 2nd, Reserve
- Rachael Gilley and HHNA Liam — 2-Year-Old Medium Wool Male, 1st, Grand, Reserve
- Everly Holt and Chelian’s Outrageous Onyx — Junior Youth Pack, 4th; Junior Youth Obstacle, 3rd; Junior Youth Public Relations, 3rd; Junior Youth Showmanship, 4th
- Lily Howell and FEH Rockin Roll Renegade — Novice Pack, 4th, 5th; Novice Public Relations, 10th, 8th; Senior Youth Showmanship, 1st; Adult Non-breeder, 2nd, 10th.
- Lily Howell and Chama Llama Ding Dong — Senior Youth Pack, 1st; Senior Youth Obstacle, 1st, Senior Youth Public Relations, 1st; Adult Non-breeder, 7th, 2nd
- Felicity Sartin and WRLF Sandstone’s Oryon — Junior Youth Pack, 3rd; Junior Youth Obstacle, 4th; Junior Youth Public Relations, 4th; Junior Youth Showmanship, 3rd
- Josephine Sartin and Chama Llama Ding Dong — Junior Youth Pack, 1st; Junior Youth Obstacle, 1st; Junior Youth Public Relations, 1st; Junior Youth Performance, Grand
Friends and Family Love of Llamas
- Melissa Apel and Moose Hill’s Belle of the Ball — Novice Obstacle, 6th, 5th; Novice Public Relations, 3rd; Adult Showmanship, 6th, 5th; Adult Medium Wool Female, 8th, 3rd
- Heather Ascenzo and Chelian’s Cinco De Mayo — Novice Pack, 6th; Novice Obstacle, 2nd, 1st; Novice Public Relations, 2nd, 1st; Novice Performance, Reserve, Grand
- Heather Ascenzo and PaBLO is Home Now — Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 6th, Alpaca Public Relations, 5th, 3rd; Alpaca Huacaya Non-Breeder, 1st, 3rd, Grand.
- Heather Ascenzo and Princess Maya of Lasa — Alpaca Novice Pack, 3rd, 2nd; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 4th, 5th; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 3rd, 4th; Alpaca Suri Female, 1st, Grand
- Tabatha Gilley and Moose Hill’s Malia Olama — Advanced Pack, 6th, 5th; Advanced Obstacle, 8th, 7th; Advanced Public Relations, 7th; Adult Showmanship, 7th, 4th; Adult Medium Wool Female, 2nd, 5th
- Tabatha Gilley and OTF Peruvian Silver Mist — Advanced Pack, 3rd, 2nd; Advanced Obstacle, 6th, 4th; Advanced Public Relations, 4th; Yearling Medium Wool Female, 4th, 5th
- Tabatha Gilley and Murali’s Who-Deenie — Novice Pack, 8th; Novice Obstacle, 4th, 3rd; Yearling Silky Wool Female, 4th, 5th
- Isabelle Olliff and Billy Cuzco — Alpaca Novice Pack, 5th, 3rd; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, 2nd, 3rd; Alpaca Novice Public Relations, 1st; Alpaca Novice Performance, Reserve; Alpaca Non-breeder, 2nd, 1st
- Isabelle Olliff and SRLL Elaria — Adult Showmanship, 4th, 8th
