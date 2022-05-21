Lunches and snacks will be available for children Mondays-Fridays at the Commerce Public Library beginning June 1.
"The school bus that brought lunches for children the past few years will not be coming this year. However, due to a collaboration with Commerce City Schools as well as a generous donation from a patron, there will be lunches or snacks available for children Mondays through Fridays at the Commerce Library," library leaders said.
Other news from the Commerce Public Library includes:
- Lee Bryan That Puppet Guy will be presenting his program, Circus Fanta-Sea, On Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. Join Captain Tater Tot, the Pirate Captain and Ringmaster, who loses all his circus cargo in a mighty storm at sea.
- Storytime with Ms. Brittney on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Baby and Me on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. are both open to older children during the summer months. Brittney Warren intends the Wednesday program to be planned as a family storytime. Older children are welcome at each program, though, as returning graduates who are encouraged to help their younger friends with songs and stories.
- Hooks and Needles has resumed meeting. Beginners and expert knitters alike are encouraged to join. Older children interested are invited to attend with a parent or guardian.
- There will be a Bee Creative Watercolor drop-in for tweens/teen and adults on Saturday, June 4, from 11-4.
- The library will be closed on May 30 for Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.