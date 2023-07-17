The Maysville Public Library closed out the summer reading program with an outside bash on Friday, July 14. The kids and parents enjoyed a bouncy house, water fun, snacks and prizes.
You can still pick up your prize for completing the summer reading program. Just bring in your reading log by Monday, July 31.
