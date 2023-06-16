The Maysville Public Library continues its summer reading program. Upcoming activities include:
- Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. — Kasey the Mermaid
- Thursday, June 29 — Craft time with volunteers Kim and Jordan Wilmoth
- Tuesday, July 11 — Tana Williams presents her goats
- Friday July 14 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. — End of program water party. There will be a water slide, kiddie pool fun, snacks and prize giveaways.
