A Maysville Summer Concert Series performance will be held on July 30. The event will be held at the Maysville City Park amphitheater from 7:30-10 p.m.
Sean VanMeter will perform an Elton John tribute. Ray Phillips is the opening act.
There will be free lawn seating available. General amphitheater seating is $5 per person. Limited VIP table seating includes a front row, four-top table. Pre-reserve your VIP spot for $50.
Concessions will be available.
All proceeds go to the Maysville Downtown Development Authority.
For more information, email maysvillegadda@gmail.com or call 404-281-4928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.