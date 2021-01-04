A Jefferson woman has been given the Sister Antonette Excellence in Leadership Award by St. Mary's Hospital in Athens.
Corey McCarthy is director of laboratory services for the hospital and was one of three staff members to be given a leadership award by the hospital.
Corey joined St. Mary's as in July 2018 and immediately began shining as a leader, officials said.
A resident of Jefferson, she was selected for the Sister Antonette Excellence in Leadership Award in large part because of her outstanding handling of complex, high-pressure needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sister Antonette was the Director of Nursing and then a special assistant to the President from 1966 to 2003.
"Corey is an amazing leader," said Vice President of Mission Services Julie Carter. "She is an elbow-to-elbow type of leader, one who is right there with her staff. She combines intelligence and skill with passion for the people she works with. One thing that really speaks to me is that after the death of a colleague, she worked to ensure the personal, emotional and spiritual needs of her staff were met."
