Athens Area Diaper Bank marks National Diaper Need Awareness Week (September 18-24) with diaper drives, volunteer sessions, an open house and more.
National Diaper Need Awareness Week is a week dedicated to raising awareness of diaper need in the United States. Nearly one in two U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy.
During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Athens Area Diaper Bank will have opportunities for the Athens area community to:
● Donate diapers at the numerous special drop-off sites throughout the community. (The diaper bank accepts new diaper packages as well as opened packages).
● Volunteer at the diaper bank.
● Learn more and spread the word from our social media outlets.
● Attend an open house reception at Athens Area Diaper Bank on Sunday, September 24, 2-3 p.m., at 130 Conway Drive, Suite E, Bogart (not far from the Athens mall). The diaper bank will offer tours, light refreshments, celebrate community and more.
