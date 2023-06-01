The Commerce Public Library is hosting a free neighborhood block party on June 8 at Ridling Field. The party will be held from 4-6 p.m.
There will be food, games for kids and a firehose spray-off.
Ridling Field is located at 414 Shankle Heights.
