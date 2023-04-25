The Commerce Beekeepers Club will have its first meeting on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library. This will be an informational meeting to explain the plans for this club. All who are interested are invited. For more information, call 770-654-4415.

In other library news:

