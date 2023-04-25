The Commerce Beekeepers Club will have its first meeting on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library. This will be an informational meeting to explain the plans for this club. All who are interested are invited. For more information, call 770-654-4415.
- The adult writer's group will have its regular May meeting at the Commerce library on Tuesday, May 2, at 10:30 a.m.
- Family Lego Club will be held again on Saturday, May 6, from 12-2 p.m. Larger duplo blocks are available for younger children, and this program is normally held on the first and third Saturday of each month.
- Wednesday, May 24, is the last day for Commerce City Schools. Sign-up for Summer Reading at the Commerce Library starting on Monday, May 22. Children's Librarian Brittney Warren wants everyone to know "there are many interesting activities being planned, and there will be a calendar of events ready soon." The theme is "All Together Now" and there will be special programs throughout the summer. Parents will be able to sign their children up through Beanstack which makes it easier to keep up with the numbers of books or activities that have been completed, but there will also be a Bingo card again this summer to help the children earn prizes.
- New adult fiction include: Heather Graham's, Shadow of Death, Ann Napolitano's Hello Beautiful, Brandon Sanderson's Tress of the Emerald Sea, Rachel Hanna's Fireflies and Family Ties, Sarah Penner's The London Seance Society, and What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jiminez.
- There are two new nonfiction: The Art of Beautiful Tables, and Autism and Education by Temple Grandin.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Adult Writers' Group 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., yoga at 6 p.m. and Beekeepers Club from 6-8 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday May 6, Family Lego Club from 12-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.