The Commerce Public Library has announced that teachers and parents may be interested in World Book Online and e-books. This platform is found on the prlib.org website and is accessible with a library card or PLAY card. Not only does World Book online offer its online encyclopedia, it also provides World ebooks for all ages with a mobile app to download for free.
Specifically, Emerging Readers K-2 e-books features read alouds which highlight word-by-word, videos and interactivity for children.
In other Commerce library news:
- September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Library cards are free and open opportunities to learn and explore to those who take advantage of them. Parents and guardians of Commerce City Schools, be on the lookout for handouts and on-line promotions about student PLAY cards. As a reminder, all Commerce City School students are signed up for a free electronic PLAY card upon registration, unless a guardian ops out. A PLAY card gives students access to public library materials and online resources such as ABC Mouse, ERead Kids, Worldbook Encyclopedia, MANGO Languages and more.
- the library will resume chair yoga on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. This will bring the library back up to three yoga programs a week.
- Book Vine will meet Friday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. The group will discuss Daniel Steel's, The High Notes which is reviewed as "how to finding the strength to stand up for yourself." Pick up a copy today.
- New adult fiction now available include: James Rollins' Tides of Fire, R.A. Salvatore's Loth's Warrior, Karen Hawkins' The Secret Recipe of Ella Dove, James Patterson's Lion and Lamb, Jemin Han's The Apology, Danielle Steel's Happiness, Jennifer Chiaverini's Canary Girls, Liz Braswell's Once Upon a Dream and Colson Whitehead's Crook Manifesto.
- Upcoming programs and announcements: Monday, Sept. 4, closed for Labor Day; Tuesday, Adults Writers 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Knitting for Kids 1:30-3:30 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and Yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
