The Commerce Public Library has announced that teachers and parents may be interested in World Book Online and e-books. This platform is found on the prlib.org website and is accessible with a library card or PLAY card. Not only does World Book online offer its online encyclopedia, it also provides World ebooks for all ages with a mobile app to download for free.

Specifically, Emerging Readers K-2 e-books features read alouds which highlight word-by-word, videos and interactivity for children.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.