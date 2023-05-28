Simmons

Abigail Simmons is shown with her winning bookmark. Simmons was one of the winners of the Commerce Public Library's second annual 4th Grade Summer Bookmark contest. The other winner not pictured is Lyla Kate Brown.

June brings both new programs for summer as well as the Commerce Public Library's regularly scheduled programs. Gary Watson, who has been leading the adult yoga programs at the Commerce Library for quite some time, will be offering "Kid Yoga" on Monday June 5 at either 1 or 1:30 p.m. Registration is needed. To register, call the library at 706-335-5946.

In other library news:

