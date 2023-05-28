June brings both new programs for summer as well as the Commerce Public Library's regularly scheduled programs. Gary Watson, who has been leading the adult yoga programs at the Commerce Library for quite some time, will be offering "Kid Yoga" on Monday June 5 at either 1 or 1:30 p.m. Registration is needed. To register, call the library at 706-335-5946.
- The June meeting of the writer's group will be Tuesday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. Visitors and newcomers are welcome.
- Hooks and Needles will be meeting throughout the summer on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Storytime with Children's Librarian Brittney Warren will be held throughout the summer on Wednesdays at 10:30-11 a.m. The program is planned for all ages. Baby and Me continues on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
- On Thursday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m., there will be a free first-time Homebuyers Education Class presented by Pinnacle Bank. Those interested or who need a refresher are welcome to attend.
- Additionally, there will be a Block Party at Ridling Park on June 8 from 4-6 p.m. with food, Kona Ice, games and PuRL (the pop up rolling library). The fire department will also be present to keep kids cool with the tanker fire truck. Children's librarian Brittney Warren says, "be sure to bring a towel if you plan to get wet."
- There will be an afternoon of Family Folk Dancing, a Korean Cultural performance with dancing and music, as well as a Beauty of Bee storytime. Stay tuned and check out the library's Facebook page online for details.
- New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Tom Hanks' The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Nicole Trope's The Family Across The Street, Zoe Fishman's The Fun Widow's Book Tour, Erica Bauermeister's No Two Persons, Charles Frazier's The Trackers, Colleen Cambridge's Mastering The Art of French Murder, Mark Lawrence's The Book That Wouldn't Burn, Genevieve Wheeler's Adelaide, Dana Stabenow's Not the Ones Dead, and Jeannette Walls' Hang The Moon.
- New nonfiction include: Rachael's Good Eats by Rachael DeVaux, Southern Cooking, Global Flavors by Kenny Gilbert, Afternoon Tea Is The New Happy Hour by Gail Greco, and The Food Babe Way by Vani Hari.
- Upcoming programs: Saturday, June 3, Family Lego 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and kid yoga 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and family storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m.; Block Party (June 8) 4-6 p.m., yoga at 6 p.m. and chess at 6 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, LEGO Club 12 p.m.
