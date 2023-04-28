Nicholson will host its 44th annual Daisy Festival on Friday, May 5, at Saturday, May 6. Hours include Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Highlights include the parade, cakewalks, food crafts, games, live music (including Georgia Red Clay) and more. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will have a booth at the event.
- The Nicholson library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog Quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on July 1. Tickets are available at the library and also at the Daisy Festival Nicholson library booth. The quilt was made by the “Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised supports the Children’s Summer Reading Program.
- Drop by the library on Tuesday, May 9, from 3-5 p.m. to make a Mother’s Day card. The program is free and open to children of all ages with a caregiver.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is Overkill by Sandra Brown. Stop by the circulation desk for your copy. Everyone ages 16 and older are welcome.
- Summer Reading sign-up begins Monday, May 22. Stop by the library to register or go to prlib.beanstack.org.
- The library will be closed Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day.
