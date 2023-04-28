Collecting stories

Alicia King, Piedmont Regional Library Services Administrative Assistant and Outreach Services and Coordinator, is shown with patron Maria Perez at the Nicholson library. PRLS was collecting patron’s stories about visiting the library. Perez was one of the participants.

Nicholson will host its 44th annual Daisy Festival on Friday, May 5, at Saturday, May 6. Hours include Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ​

Highlights include the parade, cakewalks, food crafts, games, live music (including Georgia Red Clay) and more. The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will have a booth at the event.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.