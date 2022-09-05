The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has announced that September is library card sign up month.
"A PINES library card can save a family of our about $1,750 a year," library leaders said.
As a member of the PINES system, patrons can access thousands of books, audio/visual materials from over 300 branches throughout the state of Georgia. The Nicholson library offers a large variety of e-book, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and many digital resources, including the latest Kanopy. Kanopy is a free video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid-friendly favorites.
In other library news:
