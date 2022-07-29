The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has announced that Juliet Lamb was the winner of the goody bag from the East Jackson Elementary School open house. Andrea Pittman was the winner of this week’s adult summer reading prize bag.

The library thanks local businesses that donated items for its adult summer reading program, including Sassy Rabbit, Kay’s Kitchen, Regions Bank, Eric Rose-State Farm, Upstairs on Broad, Piedmont Regional Library System, Baker and Taylor, Jaemor Farms Store, Blacks Creek Apiary and Carole’s Country Cupboard.

