The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has announced that Juliet Lamb was the winner of the goody bag from the East Jackson Elementary School open house. Andrea Pittman was the winner of this week’s adult summer reading prize bag.
The library thanks local businesses that donated items for its adult summer reading program, including Sassy Rabbit, Kay’s Kitchen, Regions Bank, Eric Rose-State Farm, Upstairs on Broad, Piedmont Regional Library System, Baker and Taylor, Jaemor Farms Store, Blacks Creek Apiary and Carole’s Country Cupboard.
- Staff members attended EJES and South Jackson Elementary School open houses to share the resources public libraries have to offer.
- The Nicholson Public Library plans a new monthly drop-in craft program beginning in September. The program will be in the Benton Center in the Library Annex Room. The library will also host the Divine Rescue Ranch, its annual Boo Fest, along with Jingle and Mingle with Santa and Mrs. Claus in December. Updates can be found on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, August 18, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is "The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
