Brittany Clark and Monica Booth were winners in the Harold S. Swindle Public Library's weekly adult summer reading drawing. There are still two more weeks left to enter. Adults that check out two Nicholson library adult/young adult books/audiobooks receive a ticket to win a book bag filled with goodies. You can only win once.
The library will be drawing for summer reading grand prize winners on Monday, August 1. The last day to receive summer reading program incentives, turn in points and register for the grand prize drawing is Saturday, July 30. Every five books you read over the 40 points, you receive a ticket for the grand prize drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.