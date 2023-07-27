The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has announced the grand prize winners for the 2023 All Together Now Summer Reading Program:

  • Ella Wood: Funopolis Pass
  • Owen Wilbanks: Georgia Aquarium Passes
  • Martha Cornelius: Gwinnett Stripers tickets
  • Lena Kuhlman: Commerce Cinemas Tickets
  • Genesis Heredia-Robles: Dairy Queen of Commerce ice cream cake
  • Ben Booth, Andie Crumley, Caled Allen, Donald Booth, Emitt Lee and Maisie McRee also won prizes. 

