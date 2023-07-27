The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has announced the grand prize winners for the 2023 All Together Now Summer Reading Program:
- Ella Wood: Funopolis Pass
- Owen Wilbanks: Georgia Aquarium Passes
- Martha Cornelius: Gwinnett Stripers tickets
- Lena Kuhlman: Commerce Cinemas Tickets
- Genesis Heredia-Robles: Dairy Queen of Commerce ice cream cake
- Ben Booth, Andie Crumley, Caled Allen, Donald Booth, Emitt Lee and Maisie McRee also won prizes.
- Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Children who visit the Nicholson library on Friday, August 4, will receive one free chocolate cookie while supplies last. Children must be present to receive the cookie. You can then browse the library's cookbook selection and/or books about cookies.
- the library will host a free Senior Android and iPhone class on Friday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. The class will be held in the Benton Center Annex. You can register at the library or call to reserve your spot today (706 757-3577).
- Hidden Gems Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. The club is for ages 16 and older. Books are available at the Circulation Desk with your PINES library card.
- The library will be closed on Saturday, August 12, (all day) and on Wednesday, August 23, from 12-2 p.m.
